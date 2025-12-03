Young Gambian farmers harness technology to revolutionise rice farming in Kartong

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Sam Jaiteh

Kartong, Southern Gambia — On a bright morning in Kartong, the hum of machinery cuts through the fields where a group of determined young farmers are rewriting the story of agriculture in this traditional rice-growing region.

For over a decade, much of this land lay fallow, but now, thanks to the vision and hard work of innovators like Kalifa Jammeh, Ousman Jabang, and Sandra Jatta, the fields are alive again—this time, driven by technology and mechanisation, offering new hope for Gambian farming.

Kalifa Jammeh, a self-funded entrepreneur and agricultural tech enthusiast, has dedicated his resources to reviving abandoned rice lands using precision farming tools and mechanisation.

With a background deeply rooted in farming traditions and a commitment to modern techniques, Kalifa is pioneering a shift towards data-driven agriculture in The Gambia.

He stood in a 10-hectare rice field demonstrating a device – the AgroCares F Series Scanner – that’s changing how soil is understood and nourished.

“This scanner helps you get information about the nutrients in our soil and the yield targets we want to have,” Kalifa explained as he held up the sleek instrument connected via Bluetooth to a phone app.

Walking through the field, he tapped the device into the earth multiple times. “It gives a complete report within minutes.

We get recommendations on what kind of fertiliser to use, the best crop for the land, and how to increase productivity by 20 to 30 per cent,” he said.

What makes this innovation remarkable is its cost-effectiveness. Traditional soil analysis would cost farmers thousands of Dalasis, but this device’s services range from 250 to 500 Dalasis per hectare—making it accessible.

Kalifa is quick to emphasise that this technology is just the beginning. “We want to bring up to 40 of these scanners across the country.

This tool can work on any crop—cotton, groundnuts, maize, even oranges. With facilities like this, we can solve many problems in our farming sector.”

This blend of tradition and technology is making farming attractive to young people like Sandra Jatta, a 27-year-old agricultural diploma graduate from Gambia College, who is passionate about redefining the future of farming in The Gambia.

“This is family inheritance and legacy—generational wealth. Farming offers self-employment, creates jobs, and reduces the stress of relying on town markets,” Sandra said with a conviction born from her studies and hands-on experience.

She’s particularly proud of the Nerica L19 rice variety they grow, chosen carefully to suit the local environment.

The Nerica L19 variety is a hybrid rice created specifically for African conditions, combining the high yield of Asian rice with the resilience of African varieties.

It’s known for growing well in poor soil conditions and withstanding local pests better than traditional types. “You don’t need much water cooking it, and it’s fresh. We place the plant in the right environment for maximum yield.”

Despite initial scepticism from some who told her agriculture was for ‘old people,’ Sandra persisted.

“For change to happen, someone must stand up against the odds. Watching a plant grow is rewarding. It’s life, and every success makes you happy.”

Looking ahead, she dreams big, planning to build a diversified agroforestry farm where animals and crops support one another’s growth—creating a self-sustaining ecosystem and employment for many.

Amid these hopeful stories stands Ousman Jabang, a nurse by profession who returns to the land with passion every season.

“I started farming here first with less equipment. I harvested five bags, then 10, then 12 last year. This year, when Kalifa first brought the machines.

I expect about 100 bags,” he shared, eyes bright with pride. “The machines have helped me farm much larger areas, and whatever they point out is the best for farming.”

Ousman’s message to Gambian youth is clear: “Money doesn’t grow on trees, and hard work pays off.

Many young people want to go to Europe, but I tell them, come back and find us here. We’ll sell you rice, or better yet, grow your own here at home.”

He’s candid about the challenges, too. “I do most of the farming alone because few young people join.

The government should support us with equipment and fertiliser to make farming easier.” His vision is for youth to reclaim their land and secure food self-sufficiency for the nation.

Together, these farmers embody a quiet revolution taking root in The Gambia’s agricultural heartland—a fusion of ancestral knowledge and cutting-edge technology, powered by youthful determination.

As Kalifa summarised, “This is a national call to action. We want media, development partners, financial organisations—all hands on deck—to salvage rice self-sufficiency for The Gambia.”

From the once-abandoned fields of Kartong, a new chapter of Gambian farming is unfolding, rich with promise, innovation, and the stubborn spirit of those who believe the future of food starts at home.