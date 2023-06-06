Young Scorpions back in town

After reaching the second round of the Fifa Under-20 World Cup, the young Scorpions, who were knocked out by Uruguay returned home Sunday night to a warm welcome. They arrived on Asky flight from Accra, their second transiting point, in the 22-hour long journey from Argentina.

The Gambia Football Federation and the National Scorpions Fan Club mobilised fans to the airport to give the boys a red carpet welcome.

After the airport protocols, the team took off through Lamin to West Field and then Kairaba Avenue to Football House in Kanifing in procession.

Prior to leaving Argentina, Coach Lie Bojang said the achievement fell short of their expectations but his boys have done well for everyone to believe that the future is great. The team topped Group F with seven points but lost to Uruguay 1-0 in the last 16 stage.