Gambia names 23-man squad for South Sudan

The penultimate match in the Afcon-2024 qualifiers will be played across the continent in mid-June. The Gambia in Group F, plays away to South Sudan in Egypt where the opponents chose to play their home match for lack of a standard stadium in Juba. The match will be played at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia on Wednesday 14th June at 4pm local time, which is 1pm GMT.

According to the Gambia Football Federation, the technical and playing staff will converge on June 8 to officially start the camp.

Coach Tom Sainfiet yesterday hinted that several players are unavailable for this encounter due to different reasons. They include Noah Sonko, Saidy Janko, Yusupha Njie, Ebrima Darboe, Alasana Manneh, Steve Trawally and Abdoulie Sanyang.

Fan favourite Ali Sowe had to withdraw to undergo a scheduled surgery. However, there are maiden call-ups for Jacob Mendy of Wrexham AFC and Swindon Town’s Saidou Khan.

The squad list is published hereunder:

1. Babouccar Gaye (Lokomotiv Sofia, Bulgaria)

2. Modou Jobe (Black Leopards, South Africa)

3. Lamin Sarr (Eskilsminne, Sweden)

4. Muhammed Sanneh (Banik Ostrava, Czech Republic)

5. Omar Colley (Besiktas, Turkey)

6. James Gomez (Horsens, Denmark)

7. Buba Sanneh

8. Dawda Ngum (Ariana FC, Sweden)

9. Ibou Touray (Salford City. England)

10. Ebou Adams (Cardiff, England)

11. Jacob Mendy (Wrexham, England)

12. Hamza Barry (BK Vejle, Denmark)

13. Jesper Ceesay (Norrköping, Sweden)

14. Sulayman Marreh (AA Gent, Belgium)

15.Saidou Khan (Swindon Town, England)

16. Sainey Njie (Zemplin Michalovce, Slovakia)

17.Yankuba Minteh (OB Odense, Denmark)

18. Musa Barrow (FC Bologna, Italy)

19. Ebrima Colley (Karagümrük, Turkey)

20.Alieu Fadera (Zulte-Waregem, Belgium)

21. Ablie Jallow (FC Metz, France)

22. Assan Ceesay (Lecce, Italy)

23.Muhammed Badamosi (Cukaricki, Serbia)