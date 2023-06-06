GAMBIAN WINS ITALY NATIONAL MMA CHAMPIONSHIPS

In an outstanding display of skill and determination, Gambian athlete Kevin Malamin Kunta simply known by his nom de guerre Kevin emerged as the champion of the National Middleweight 84kg mixed martial arts championships that recently took place in Italy.

Mixed martial arts is a full-contact combat sport based on striking, grappling and ground fighting, incorporating techniques from various combat sports from around the world.

The Italian national championship drew several fighters to compete for the prestigious title which the Gambian won after defeating all opponents over the three-day championship.

This report aims to highlight Kevin’s remarkable performance and his contributions to raising the Gambian flag high in Italy.

In his first bout, Kevin faced a formidable opponent in Mihai Lavraniuc who he eliminated through displaying his technical prowess and strategic approach, setting the tone for the remainder of the championship.

Kevin’s second fight presented another challenge in the form of Francesco Nuzzi. However, using his tenacity and ability to adapt to different fighting styles the Gambian secured yet another triumph, further solidifying his position as a top contender.

The third fight proved to be an intense battle against Ricardo Pala, who had showcased impressive skills throughout the tournament. Nevertheless, Kevin’s resilience and tactical acumen proved superior, leading him to clinch another resounding victory.

Final

In the championship grand final, Kevin faced his most formidable adversary, Selmi Bamir. The high-stakes bout witnessed a display of extraordinary athleticism and a clash of styles. However, Kevin’s sheer dominance in the ring and his ability to outclass his opponent ultimately led him to emerge as the rightful champion.

After the fight, Kevin told the press: “I want to say few important words for Gambians. First of all, I thank all of my relatives, friends and my family in The Gambia for all of their support. I appreciate their energy and the reaction which I receive from them.

I am very excited about today’s win and I want all Gambians to know that this fight was for them. My heart will not forget my roots for a single second. I am always happy to represent The Gambia internationally. It was a long journey to get here but fortunately and thank to God, things are amazing at this moment. And I am working on myself every day to make it happen again in a early future.”

