GAMBIA SEEKS SURVIVAL IN WAFU TODAY

The final group matches in the Wafu Zone- A women’s U-20 will take place today in Thies, Senegal. In her quest to reach the semifinals, The Gambia will play Guinea Bissau in a must win match and hope that Mali drop points against Senegal.
The Gambia started the campaign with defeat to Ghana but played a spirited 1-1 draw against Mali on Wednesday.
Kaddyjatou Drammeh opened the score after a brilliant pass by Diminga Sylva and while they
continued to dominate and indeed put the ball in the net again, it was controversially ruled out for offside.
Mali leveled the scores in the 75th-minute to force a draw. Coach Joseph Jabang is hoping to navigate his team from the dicey situation to reach the semifinals where he will regroup for a final onslaught on the remaining opponents to the final.

