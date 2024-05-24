Gambia eliminated in Caf schools championship

- Advertisement -

The Gambia U-15 Girls missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the Pan African School Football Championship in Tanzania following a 2-0 defeat to Uganda yesterday.

The girls had earlier lost 1-0 against South Africa and a goalless stalemate against Togo.

Until now, the country enjoyed an enviable history in the competition having won bronze in the inaugural edition held in South Africa. This followed their back to back wins in the Wafu Zone A School Football championship held in Mauritania and Cape Verde respectively.