YOUNG SCORPIONS FACE LIBERIA TONIGHT

After securing their first three points in their Wafu Youth Championship title defence, the Gambia Under -20 team is back in action tonight against Liberia.

There is abundance of Gambian interest in this match because Liberia’s coach Tapha Manneh is a Gambian.

Tonight’s encounter against Liberia will be the Young Scorpions’ second match of the ongoing West Africa Football tournament in Zone A in Mauritania which also serves as qualifiers to the Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2023.

The Young Scorpions started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Cape Verde on Tuesday while Liberia having lost 2-1 in their opening fixture to Cape Verde secured a point in a 2-2 comeback draw against Senegal in their second fixture on Tuesday night. Tonight’s kick off is at 20:30.