Youth protests and the future of our country: An open letter to the President 

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Permit me, in the spirit of scholarly duty and patriotic conscience, to address you—not merely as a Gambian citizen, but as a scholar who has devoted years to studying governance, democracy, and the enduring questions of why nations progress or fail. The moment we now face calls for such reflection. I offer these thoughts not in criticism, nor from partisanship, but from a sense of duty to knowledge, justice, and the public good.

The recent youth-led demonstrations, triggered by revelations from the Republic investigative consortium, demand more than reactive explanations. They require deeper engagement from those who understand the historical trajectory of the postcolonial African state. These protests, I contend, are not merely responses to a singular exposé; rather, they are symptomatic of deeper structural issues, most notably, the entrenched condition of relative deprivation.

- Advertisement -

Your Excellency, I can point to several transitions across the continent that faltered within the first five years of regime change. Consider, for example, Sudan after the fall of Omar al-Bashir in 2019, and the Central African Republic following the ousting of François Bozizé. In both instances, beyond elite capture and institutional fragility, relative deprivation was a central driver of unrest. The youth in these nations did not rebel merely because they were poor, but because of the pain of watching opportunity and upward mobility remain accessible only to a privileged few, by watching state resources shared amongst the privileged few, and by seeing themselves increasingly excluded from the rewards of a system they were promised would be just and inclusive.

In this light, Your Excellency, it is important to acknowledge what has been achieved under your leadership. The Gambia has thus far avoided the violent reversals and authoritarian relapses seen elsewhere. This is no small feat. But that very progress presents a historic opportunity—perhaps the last in a generation—to rebuild and reimagine the foundations of our republic.

History reminds us that democratic gains must be vigilantly cultivated, sustained by justice, and protected through accountability. When these approaches fail, democratic backsliding slowly takes hold, starting with the slow, silent corrosion of public trust, civic disengagement, and the normalisation of inequality. Then comes the eventual collapse of the system, either through popular uprising or other means. The common theme in both Sudan and the Central African Republic, and many similar cases, is that the youth saw government elites evade the burdens of transparency, while the average citizen bore the consequences of misgovernance.

- Advertisement -

Your Excellency, our youthful population is dynamic, restless, and politically conscious. The youth see a government that struggles to reflect their aspirations. They see inequality that persists despite promises of reform. They see elites unburdened by the accountability that democracy demands. This is not to say there were no such dynamics during Jammeh’s regime. The difference is that, through smartphones and social media, the herdsman in Koro Julakunda learns of injustice as swiftly as a student in Bakau.

With this political awareness, Your Excellency, I believe, you have the rare opportunity not only to be remembered for overseeing a transition from authoritarianism, but to be remembered for consolidating a democratic republic rooted in justice, equity, and public trust. To that end, I respectfully urge your government to pursue or strengthen the following policies:

Institutional Integrity and Anti-Corruption Reform: Insulate the [forthcoming] Anti-Corruption Commission from political interference. Equip the Auditor General with both autonomy and resources to uncover fiscal malpractice. Mandate asset declarations for all public officials and ensure they are made publicly accessible. Transparency is foundational for restoring credibility.

Transparent and Equitable Governance: Continue demystifying the asset recovery process relating to the former regime. Publish clear, detailed accounts of all restituted assets. Integrity, when visible and verifiable, restores trust more swiftly than words.

Tangible Investment in Youth and Marginalised Communities: Launch a comprehensive youth employment and innovation agenda, underpinned by de-urbanisation, start-up capital, and regional investments. Offer tax incentives to private companies investing in rural Gambia. That way, young people will follow the jobs. To do this, it is important to first build the infrastructure (roads, housing, and communications) in those areas.

Civic Engagement and Democratic Deepening: Reinforce participatory democracy by creating institutional spaces for civil society, students, unions, and grassroots movements to inform national policy—not as adversaries, but as partners in nation-building. Establish Effective Grievance Mechanisms so that public frustration has a democratic outlet.

A Moral and Political Reset: This might be the most crucial element to explore. Set the tone from the top. A leader’s personal commitment to humility, transparency, and justice reverberates across institutions. The moral authority of the presidency—when actively wielded—can renew faith in the state itself.

Your Excellency, I still believe in the possibilities of our democracy. I believe in your capacity to rise to the occasion to act, and to lead with foresight and integrity. But our democracy and hope can turn brittle and decay if not deepened and guarded. When this happens, the streets will eventually speak—often loudly, and sometimes irreversibly.

Your Excellency, I believe, still, in the possibilities of this country. I believe in your capacity to rise to the occasion. With the utmost respect and hope for a peaceful, equitable, and prosperous Gambia under your stewardship, I urge you to listen.

With scholarly humility and civic determination,

Amat Tidjaann Jeng

PhD Department of African Studies

Howard University

Washington DC

[email protected]