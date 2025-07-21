10 remanded for disobeying district tribunal order

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Ten people were arraigned before Magistrate Dem of the Brikama Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, charged with disobeying lawful order of the Foñi Jarrol District Tribunal.

Alhaji Jobe, Abdoulie Jobe, Bala Jobe, Anna Mbye, Salieu Njie, Muhammed Sowe, Biran Mbye, Mam Njie, Modou Tala Jobe and Abdoulie Sallah pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution led by Inspector M Fadera, strongly opposed granting bail to the accused persons fearing they could interfere with the investigation and even cause trespass as the matter is about a land dispute.

However Magistrate Dem indicated that he would rule on the accused persons bail today Monday and ordered that the 6th accused person, Muhammed Sowe be kept at the police station as he is a minor, while the rest be remanded in prison until the day the matter comes up today Monday.