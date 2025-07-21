NPP chieftain faults UDP’s Manneh on opposition coalition

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Lamin Jawara, the deputy secretary general of the National People’s Party for the Diaspora, has said claims by Lamin Manneh of the United Democratic Party (UDP) about a grand coalition to defeat President Barrow in the 2026 election, is a desperate attempt to gain attention, rather than a genuine strategy. Manneh made the remarks on West Coast Radio last week.

But Jawara said simply calling for unity among opposition parties won’t magically solve the differences, especially given past rivalries and mistrust among them.

“Mr Manneh’s reference to Nelson Mandela as a model for compromise comes off as opportunistic. Mandela’s leadership emerged from a fight against deep injustice, while Gambian politics has its own unique issues that require more than just inspirational parallels. If the UDP truly had a clear vision, it would naturally attract capable support, rather than desperately seeking it at this stage,” Jawara teased.

He further argued that Mr Manneh’s very call for unity highlights the UDP’s current weaknesses and internal conflicts.

“The Gambian people, who have benefited from President Barrow’s leadership in areas like infrastructure, energy and education, deserve real leadership—more than the empty rhetoric of a faltering politician. The road ahead includes continuing improvements in our communities, and it’s clear that Barrow has brought tangible benefits to every constituency in the country. So, what’s next for Gambia?”, Jawara said.

Jawara teased UDP as a party which is like a barking dog. “It will never bite,” he teased.