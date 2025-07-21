Prof Cherno Barry elected vice president of PAWA – West Africa

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The African literary world has welcomed a new wave of leadership with the election of a new Council by the Pan-African Writers Association (PAWA), the continent’s premier body for writers.

Among the distinguished literary figures elected is a Gambian, Professor Cherno Omar Barry, who now serves as Vice President for West Africa.

Elected unopposed during the 2025 General Assembly in Accra, Prof Barry’s appointment comes as no surprise to those familiar with his decades-long dedication to African literature, cultural heritage, and academic leadership. He is currently the President of the Writers Association of The Gambia (WAG), where he has been a central figure in revitalising national literary programmes and amplifying Gambian voices in regional and global conversations.

His new role within PAWA places him at the helm of coordinating literary activity and cooperation among the 15 ECOWAS member states and other West African territories. He joins a Council composed of respected literary figures from across Africa and the diaspora, who will together guide the Association’s agenda from 2025 to 2028.

The election process, overseen by an independent committee, saw only the Presidential seat contested—resulting in the victory of Prof Bill Ndi of Cameroon, who secured 62.16% of valid votes. All other candidates, including Prof Barry, were elected unopposed.

With PAWA’s mission of fostering literary cooperation, freedom of expression, and the promotion of African languages and literature, Prof Barry’s election marks a new era for West African engagement in Pan-African cultural development.

Speaking after his confirmation, Prof Barry stated: “This is a great honour—not only for The Gambia, but for all writers across West Africa. Our shared histories, languages, and stories must find voice, resonance, and strength through solidarity and literary excellence.”

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Accra, Ghana, PAWA continues to serve as a dynamic platform for African writers to connect, publish, and advocate for cultural integrity and literary progress across the continent.