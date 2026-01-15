14 Algerian doctors to arrive for voluntary service at EFSTH  

- Advertisement -

More than a dozen Algerian medical doctors will arrive in The Gambia this weekend on two week voluntary service to The Gambia.

The doctors who come from different specialties will be based at the EFSTH where they will conduct surgeries and other procedures and treatments on patients during their stay.

The trip is facilitated by the Tijan Jaiteh Foundation, a charity founded by former Gambian international footballer and now Goodwill ambassador, Tijan Jaiteh.

The foundation is working in collaboration with the ministry of health where an official praised the initiative: “The coming of the doctors would avail many patients the opportunity to receive professional treatment that may otherwise require them to go overseas. The Algerians would also share experience with their Gambian counterparts in their different areas of medicine,” he said.

Ambassador Jaiteh expressed delight over the successful implementation of the trip and thanked the Gambian government, the doctors and their authorities for supporting the initiative.