14 NEW DIPLOMATIC APPOINTMENTS MADE

By Lamin Cham

Over a dozen more appointments have been made in The Gambia’s diplomatic missions across the globe, impeccable sources confirmed to The Standard yesterday.

The new appointments also include some redeployments and promotions.

According to sources, Rambo Jatta, the second deputy leader of the APRC, has been appointed a counsellor at the Gambian Embassy in South Africa. The leader of the Gambia Alliance for National Unity, Sheikh Tijan Hydara has been appointed ambassador to Cuba, along with one Vincent Mendy who will be his deputy while Retired General Lang Tombong Tamba will be going to Russia as deputy head of mission.

The former National Assembly Member for Busumbala, Saikouba Jarjue has been appointed First Secretary at the Gambian mission in Mauritania while his former colleague Saikou Marong of Latrikunda is now a counsellor at The Gambian embassy in Morocco. Another former NAM Alhagie Jawara of Lower Baddibu, is now First Secretary at the Gambian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. One Saja Jarju has been promoted to First Secretary from counsellor at the same embassy in Riyadh. Suntou Touray, a former counsellor at the Gambia High Commission in London has been promoted to deputy High Commissioner while one Bakary Singhateh, a former GM at KMC has been appointed First Secretary at the Gambian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, UAE where one Balla Musa Kanteh, a former deputy governor of NBR is also appointed as Protocol Officer.

Aji Fatou Joof, Principle Assistant Secretary, Office of the President, has been appointed First Secretary at the Gambian High Commission in India. Fatou Kinneh Jobe, formerly at the Gambian Embassy in China has been appointed deputy High Commissioner to Senegal. Meanwhile, Sulayman Omar Njie, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been appointed deputy head at the Gambian Embassy in China.

