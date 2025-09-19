14-strong Wellingara alleged terror gang remanded

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Bundung Magistrates’ Court presided over by Ismaila Dibba yesterday remanded 14 boys including a Bissau Guinean accused of stealing and assaulting MoLamin Kanyi, Abdou Aziz Touray and Yerro Badjie by stabbing them on their left hands in Wellingara.

The alleged gang members are charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit felony, prohibition of conduct conductive to the breach of the peace, assault causing actual bodily harm and willful damage to properties.

They include: Ebrima Jeng, Malick Baldeh, Abdou Baldeh, Ebrima Camara, Musa Badjie, Senion Minkland (Bissau Guinean), Pa Musa Jobe, Amadou Baldeh, Kebba Singhateh and Malick Jammeh.”

The rest are minors and cannot be named in this report.

They all pleaded not guilty to the counts.

Prosecutors said on 8th September the accused persons conspired with intent to commit felony in Wellingara, assaulted Kanyi, Touray and YBadjie by stabbing them on their left hands causing them actual bodily harm; willfully and unlawfully damaged Morro Tunkara’s house door glasses valued at D2,500; breaking the wind screens and mirrors of a Volvo truck valued at D25,000, a Mercedes Benz 190 valued at D17,000, a 318 BMW valued at D6,500 and 18 passengers Opel bus valued at D10,500, belonging to Lamarana Jallow, Ebrima Jallow and Abdou Minteh. The prosecutor said the accused misconducted themselves and uttered abusive insult in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace while in a public place.

Prosecutor Sgt 4370 Ebrima Jallow applied for an adjournment to enable him to call their witnesses. He objected to bail for the accused persons arguing that the investigation of the matter is ongoing, and the accused may interfere with witnesses or jump bail.

Defence counsel Adama Sillah urged the court to overrule the prosecution’s application and grant his clients bail contending that they are not a fly risk and residents in the community and their parents are ready to stand as sureties for them.

But Magistrate Dibba ordered them to be remanded in custody and adjourned the matter to 8th October for ruling on the bail application.