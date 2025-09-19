FPAC UPDATES ASSEMBLY ON MISSING MILLIONS

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Finance and Public Accounts Committee yesterday updated the National Assembly on a series of fraudulent cases across government ministries, departments and agencies with unretired imprests alone amounting to D18 million.

The disclosure is in line with a resolution passed by the assembly in September 2023 following the auditor general’s report on government expenditure which exposed “serious irregularities” in the management of funds including the Covid-19 funds.

Unretired imprests

According to the FPAC vice chairman Alagie Mbow, the total of unretired imprest as at 30 April 2025 amounted to D18,812,461.80. He said imprests fully retired was D11,015,883 while imprests fully recovered through payroll amounted to D4,820,468.

Fraudulent cases

On fraudulent cases, the FPAC resolution resolved that ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) provide the assembly with a list of all people who have been found to commit fraudulent activities in all sectors and give updates on their prosecution or repayments.

GID seaport

One of these cases involved officers of the Gambia Immigration Department at the seaport who allegedly defrauded the state D602,000. Mbow said this case is now in the courts and that officers involved – Omar Badjie, Omar Ceesay, Sarjo Saine, Sambujang Badjie, Modou Jammeh and Sulayman Colley – have been placed on interdiction.

Brikama Health Centre

At the Brikama Health Centre, the case involves a cashier Musa Trawally, who no longer works in the government but has paid the outstanding balance of D273,000.

Regional sub-treasuries

He said the suspect in the case of Brikama Sub-Treasury Faisal Bojang involving D6,592,172 is also in the court as the suspect no longer works with the government.

Mbow disclosed that the suspect in the case of the Kerewan Sub-Treasury, Boubacar Bojang, involving D2,136,327 is also at police level since the accused has also quit the government. He added that the suspect in the case of Janjangbureh Sub-Treasury Fakebba Gassama has died and his case involved an unaccounted revenue of D521,000.

Directorate of Treasury

The vice chairman also disclosed that three officials at the Directorate of National Treasury – Henry Davies, Marcel Jammeh and Buba Baldeh – involved in a D4 million fraud case were prosecuted and that the fourth accused, Bakary Baldeh, is deceased.

Department of Parks and Wildlife

At the Department of Parks and Wildlife, Mass Cham and others were involved in an unauthorised transaction amounting to D839,500. Mbow revealed that so far D510,060 has been recovered leaving a balance of D329,440.

Gambian Embassy in Bissau

He reported the case of a D390,000 unaccounted withdrawal by Faisal Bojang, the then financial attaché at the embassy, saying the matter is in the court even though the accused has since absconded and left government service.

Intellectual Property Office

For the Intellectual Property Office the amount involved was D10,410,000 involving Yusupha Cham and Matarr Sylva. Mbow revealed Cham was interdicted but the salary was later restored while Sylva is no longer in government.

Gambia College

Mbow said this case was investigated by the police and they have noticed unexplained cash withdrawals including D750,000 debit from GTUCCU, D10,990.50 and D383,716.00 cheque withdrawals by Lamin Jammeh, as well as as the D10,000 shortfall from the Ecobank transaction totaling D1,154,706.50. He said the police opined that unless further evidence emerged, Gambia College principal, former director of finance Musa Ceesay, senior accountant Lamin Jammeh should be primarily accountable given their custodial responsibility.

National Environment Agency

According to Vice Chairman Mbow, there was a fraud case at the NEA involving the delivery of certain items by the director of finance. The NAO asked the police to investigate and when the police did, they found out that the amount in question was D11 million. He said FPAC received updates from officials that the finance director was willing to negotiate with the Ministry of Environment for repayment of the amount.

NDMA

On resolution that the executive director of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) Sanna Dahaba must account for all undelivered food items worth over D137 million, Mbow said this matter was investigated by the police and completed but the case file was taken to the Ministry of Justice for legal advice. VC Mbow said these were funds the executive director was unable to account for from the Covid-19 funds.