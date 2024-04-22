159 protocol officers trained ahead of OIC Banjul Summit

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The Diplomacy, Etiquette and Protocol Consulting Center together with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Gambia, have trained 159 would-be and acting protocols to serve in various responsibilities during the OIC Banjul Summit slated for 4-5 May, 2024.

The training was aimed at building the capacities of participants on etiquettes and areas such as: international protocol, dress code, VIP treatment, team building and related practical simulation exercises.

Addressing the trainees at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center on Friday, the Chief of Protocol, Alhagie Ousman Ceesay, said The Gambia is not organizing the summit but hosting it and whatever they do has to be in line with the rules and regulations of the OIC.

“Whatever you are being assigned, protocol must be taken into consideration at all times. Protocol requires humility. If you are serving as a protocol officer, you must at all times humble yourself,” Ceesay told the trainees.

He noted the role of protocol officers as ‘very sensitive’ and urged them to not force themselves to approach delegates, hence their contact persons within the delegates will be available.

The deputy chief executive officer, OIC Gambia, Essa Bokar Sey, said part of the things which were put into consideration at the selection stage of the trained protocols were: character, gender equality and also the ability of speaking different languages.

He also urged the participants not to chew gum, argue or receive phone calls amongst other unprofessional acts that would undermine their professional conducts.

One of the participants, Cherno Ceesay, said the training will give him the opportunity to put the classroom theories into practice.

“The feeling of being part of the protocol officers for the summit is exciting. I am looking forward to learn the good practices of how diplomacy and etiquettes work, especially in a formal setting,” Cherno noted.