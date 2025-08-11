16th Yaram festival lights up London

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

London’s vibrant Gambian and black community is buzzing with excitement for the 16th anniversary of the annual Yaram Festival which is just around the corner.

From Friday, August 22nd to Sunday August 24th, 2025, the festival will transform Barking Rec into a kaleidoscope of colors, rhythms and flavours.

The festivities kick off on Friday, August 22nd, with a mesmerising Cultural Night, expertly led by the talented Amie Jarjue.

Then on Saturday, August 23rd, the stage will come alive with an electrifying live concert featuring sensational artists from Senegal and The Gambia, including Titi & Ndakhte from Senegal, while Nyancho and Maryama Cham from The Gambia will showcase their unique styles, blending traditional sounds with modern flair.

The grand finale takes place on Sunday, August 24th at the sprawling Barking Rec grounds. This Big Open-Air Festival promises an unforgettable experience, with a diverse lineup of artists from various musical backgrounds and genres including reggae vibes, Caribbean rhythms and the captivating Sene-Gambian masquerades.

The festival is a family-friendly extravaganza, with engaging workshops and creative activities designed specifically for kids.

”To satisfy your taste buds, succulent food delicacies from around the world will be on sale, offering a culinary journey that’s sure to delight.

“It’s going to be an unforgettable 3-day celebration that will leave the audience dancing, singing, and eagerly awaiting the next festival,” festival founder Njok Malik Jeng told The Standard from London last night.