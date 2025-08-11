Hungary streamlines visa processing for Gambian scholarship students

- Advertisement -

Press release

Banjul, The Gambia — In a rare and highly coordinated diplomatic initiative, ten Gambian students awarded prestigious scholarships to study in Hungary are having their visas processed without leaving the country, marking a significant milestone in The Gambia–Hungary bilateral relationship. The scholarships were granted under the Hungarian Stipendium Hungaricum Programme, the government of Hungary’s flagship higher education initiative.

Established in 2013 and managed by the Tempus Public Foundation under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the programme offers fully funded opportunities for international students to study in Hungary. It covers tuition, a monthly stipend, accommodation assistance, and health insurance, with the aim of fostering academic excellence while strengthening bilateral ties between Hungary and partner countries such as The Gambia.

This year’s Gambian awardees were selected through a rigorous two-stage process coordinated by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology. In a significant cost and time-saving move, the Hungarian Embassy in Accra and the Honorary Consul of Hungary to The Gambia, Hon Sir Farimang Saho, arranged for Consular Officer Mr Richard Nobert to travel to The Gambia to process visas on-site, sparing the students the expense and inconvenience of travelling to Ghana.

In a diplomatic and educational bridge ahead of the consular visit, Hon Sir Farimang Saho met with the scholarship recipients at his office in Bijilo, in a session coordinated by Mr Abubacarr Saho.

The Honorary Consul urged the students to excel academically, represent The Gambia with distinction, and uphold a standard that would secure opportunities for future cohorts. Consular Officer Mr Richard Nobert met the group and briefed them on issues covering every step of the visa and immigration process, as well as candid, practical insights into life and studies in Hungary.

The students are expected to depart for Hungary before the end of the month to begin their studies under the Stipendium Hungaricum Programme, carrying with them the hopes of their families, their nation, and the promise of a stronger bridge between Banjul and Budapest