spot_img
spot_img
28.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, December 18, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

18 political parties endorse communiqué on women participation in politics

- Advertisement -

Eighteen (18) out of Twenty-Two (22) registered political parties in The Gambia have signed a historic communiqué committing to concrete reforms to advance women’s political participation and representation, following the successful conclusion of a two-day National  Conference  on  Women’s  Political  Participation  and Representation.

The conference, held from 15–16 December 2025 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference  Center,  was  convened by the International  Institute  for Democracy  and  Electoral  Assistance  (International  IDEA)  through  the  EU  CODE-funded project, in partnership with the National Assembly, National Human Rights Commission, Gambia Press Union and the CSO Gender Platform.

Held  under  the  theme  “Breaking  Barriers,  Building Power:  Advancing  Women’s Political  Participation  and  Representation  in  The  Gambia,”  the  conference  brought together a broad spectrum of national stakeholders to assess the state of women’s political participation and agree on actionable reforms ahead of the country’s next electoral cycle.

- Advertisement -

Conference  delegates acknowledged that  while  The Gambia has made notable strides  in democratic reform, women remain  significantly  underrepresented  in political decision-making. Currently, women hold only 8.6 percent of seats in the National Assembly,  14.2 percent of cabinet positions,  and  are  similarly  marginalised  in  local governance despite constituting more than half of the population and the majority of registered voters.

The  conference  reaffirmed  The  Gambia’s  obligations  under  national,  regional,  and international frameworks, including  the  Women’s Act, National Gender Policy, CEDAW, the  Maputo  Protocol,  Ecowas  Gender Policy, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 5 and 16).

Deliberations highlighted entrenched patriarchal norms, economic and  campaign finance barriers, the absence of enforceable gender quotas, limited political literacy and leadership training, political violence and harassment including digital violence.

Previous article
FIU validates Gambia’s second NRA report
Next article
Darboe to reduce president, ministers’ salaries if elected
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions