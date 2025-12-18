spot_img
spot_img
28.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, December 18, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Darboe to reduce president, ministers’ salaries if elected

- Advertisement -
Amadou J 7

By Amadou Jadama on tour

Leader of the main opposition UDP Ousainu Darboe has said if he is elected in 2026, his government will swiftly reduce the salaries of the President and Ministers, and provide a decent wage for Permanent Secretaries and other civil servants.

Speaking on the sidelines of his ongoing tour, Darboe further promised that when he becomes president his cabinet would use its first three months to review the 2026 budget and remove all unnecessary expenditures and make sure that the priority areas are well funded.

- Advertisement -

“We will put in to motion the achievements of the Maputo Declaration which provides that 10 percent of the national budget be allocated to agriculture. That would be our policy and do away with all these big cars Barrow’s government is using,

According to the UDP leader his government would take good of the Gambian people by addressing their urgent and pressing daily challenges such as augmenting their incomes as opposed to Barrow regime which neglected them.

He said the frequent workshops and seminars. are popular because they used to supplement the poor wages of workers but the UDP government  under his leadership will look into that.

- Advertisement -

Term limit
 The UDP leader declared that if elected he would not serve more than two terms, whether the constitution provides it or not.

Media
The UDP leader said his government will build a strong relationship with the media and no journalist would be harassed  and there will be no censorship of any media house.

Previous article
18 political parties endorse communiqué on women participation in politics
Next article
Assembly passes controversial salaries and pensions bill for NAMs
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions