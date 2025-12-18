Darboe to reduce president, ministers’ salaries if elected

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama on tour

Leader of the main opposition UDP Ousainu Darboe has said if he is elected in 2026, his government will swiftly reduce the salaries of the President and Ministers, and provide a decent wage for Permanent Secretaries and other civil servants.

Speaking on the sidelines of his ongoing tour, Darboe further promised that when he becomes president his cabinet would use its first three months to review the 2026 budget and remove all unnecessary expenditures and make sure that the priority areas are well funded.

- Advertisement -

“We will put in to motion the achievements of the Maputo Declaration which provides that 10 percent of the national budget be allocated to agriculture. That would be our policy and do away with all these big cars Barrow’s government is using,

According to the UDP leader his government would take good of the Gambian people by addressing their urgent and pressing daily challenges such as augmenting their incomes as opposed to Barrow regime which neglected them.

He said the frequent workshops and seminars. are popular because they used to supplement the poor wages of workers but the UDP government under his leadership will look into that.

- Advertisement -

Term limit

The UDP leader declared that if elected he would not serve more than two terms, whether the constitution provides it or not.

Media

The UDP leader said his government will build a strong relationship with the media and no journalist would be harassed and there will be no censorship of any media house.