1xBet and Ambassador Jizzle Launch Woman Hero Campaign in The Gambia for International Women’s Day

Behind many personal and professional achievements stand women whose decisions shaped someone’s path long before success became visible. Their influence is reflected in outcomes, yet their names often remain outside public recognition.

To mark International Women’s Day, 1xBet The Gambia, together with brand ambassador Jizzle, launches Woman Hero – a nationwide campaign dedicated to recognizing women whose concrete actions created real, measurable impact. The initiative positions personal storytelling as a tool for public acknowledgment and community dialogue across the country.

A Nationwide Social Media Storytelling Contest with Monetary Awards

At the core of Woman Hero is a nationwide social media contest hosted on 1xBet The Gambia’s official Instagram. From March 1 to March 6, participants are invited to share the story of a Woman Hero who influenced their life direction.

Entries should focus on a specific decision, sacrifice, or act of support that shaped education, career, business, sport, or personal development. The emphasis remains on clear action and visible outcome.

Three winning stories will be selected based on authenticity, clarity, and demonstrated impact. Each of the three winners will receive a monetary prize of 25,000 GMD, officially presented in the form of a certificate.

By awarding financial prizes rather than material gifts, 1xBet aims to provide direct and practical support. The campaign is designed not only to recognize influence, but also to contribute tangibly to the ambitions of the winners, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to meaningful community engagement.

Jizzle on the Meaning of Woman Hero

As brand ambassador, Jizzle supports the campaign by sharing his own Woman Hero story.

1. Who is your Woman Hero, and what specific impact did she have on your life path?

My hero is my mom. Because of her, I didn’t just become a musician – I became someone who believes in myself and in my own voice.

2. At what moment did her support become a turning point in your life?

One of the biggest turning points in my life was when my mother supported a decision that many others doubted. Her faith gave me the courage to keep going.

3. What values did you learn from her?

From her, I learned the values of discipline, hard work, dedication, and honesty — principles that guide both my life and my music.

4. Why does women’s real contribution often remain outside public attention?

Although recognition hasn’t always come easily, this is slowly changing. Digital platforms and new opportunities are helping bring greater visibility and appreciation.

5. Why is public recognition important today?

Publicly recognizing women’s influence in today’s society is essential, because visibility creates value – and what society chooses to value ultimately shapes its future.

Recognition and Awards

The three selected winners will each receive 25,000 GMD. By linking storytelling with financial awards, Woman Hero moves beyond symbolic celebration and focuses on real influence with measurable meaning.

To participate, individuals must publish their original Woman Hero story under the main campaign post on 1xBet The Gambia’s official Instagram between March 1 and March 6.

Join the Woman Hero initiative, share your Woman Hero story, and take part in recognizing the women who shape our future.