1xBet will make it rain money at Halloween: spin the slots and win up to €16,666!

Get the most out of Halloween without a festive costume and Jack-o’-lantern. Take part in the 1xBoo tournament and win cash prizes in your favorite slots. The 280 most active participants will receive generous rewards. 1xBet changes the game’s rules and offers its answer to the question, “Trick or treat?” Of course, money!

The promo will run from October 24 to November 11. To join the tournament, place at least €0.01 bets on 1xBoo slots, which then will be converted into rating points. Competing for the main prize is much easier than decorating your house for Halloween and carving a festive pumpkin.

The event consists of 25 stages. To beat the opponents and become the best player in the Halloween competition, you must collect over 3.2 million rating points. For every €0.01 bet, the user receives 1 point. The higher the activity, the more chances you have to be the lucky one and hit the jackpot.

Hurry up: if two players have equal points, the prize will go to the participant who scored them first. Join the chase for money and spin slots with high RTP!

The 1xBoo prize pool will pleasantly surprise you

We will form a rating based on the tournament results, and the top 280 players will receive money. The sweetest Halloween cash candies will go to the lucky ones who make it into the top 5:

1st place – €16,666

2nd place – €10,000

3rd place – €8,000

4th place – €5,000

5th place – €3,000

Prizes will be credited within three working days after the promo ends. Participants do not risk anything – bonuses are not required to be wagered. Players just spin the slots and automatically collect points, which can then be converted into money on their game accounts.

The rules are as simple as the motive for choosing Jason or Freddy Krueger Halloween costumes. Catch a lucky break and take the main prize in the mystical event. Click the Take Part button on the promo page and dive into the money ocean of the exciting 1xBet tournament!