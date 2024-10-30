Upper Niumi takes inaugural Barrow peace tournament title

- Advertisement -

Footballers from Upper Niumi district, champions of the provincial regions, went on to win the Barrow Peace Tournament, beating Foñi Berefet, the champions of the urban regions, in the final played at Basse on Sunday.

President Barrow who initiated the nationwide championship to promote peaceful co-inexistence among the youths, was at hand, taking the kick-off and presenting the giant trophy.

In the final, the boys from Niumi took the lead and dominated until the tail end of regulation time when from nowhere, Berefet hit an equaliser, bringing back life to the almost settled encounter.

- Advertisement -

The sudden and dramatic change of the situation not only prolonged the match which went into penalty shoot-outs, but also ushered in a frenzy as both camps now realised the contest and the prize could go either way.

Every nerve in the bodies of the players and coaches began to stretch. In the end Upper Niumi prevailed. The celebrations that followed continued into Monday when the victorious team returned home to a tumultuous welcome.

Before handing over the trophy, President Barrow allowed the chairman of the organising committee, Saihou Mballow, to give a rundown of the objective of the tournament which he said reflected the president’s ever-growing desire to see the youths at peace with each other throughout the country and to inspire them to cherish peaceful co-existence. He thanked the tournament coordinator, Ebrima Manneh, fellow committee members, and all participants and fans for holding a peaceful tournament.

- Advertisement -

The president of the Gambia Football Federation, Lamin Bajo, thanked the president for the initiative, saying it has long been a desire of the GFF to encourage the new government to organise a peace tournament since the advent of the new era in 2017. He also thanked the president and his government for supporting Gambian football culminating into two Africa Cup of Nations appearances and possible third time on the horizons.

The jubilant crowd which also include neutral fans from many parts of URR celebrated the successful end of the tourney with singing that lasted into the night.