2 arrested over death of baby ‘subjected’ to FGM

Olimatou Coker

Police in Wellingara are investigating the death of a one-month-old baby girl, suspected to be linked to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Preliminary findings indicate the child was allegedly subjected to circumcision and later developed severe bleeding. She was rushed to Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Two women allegedly involved in the case are in police custody as investigations continue. The body has been moved to the RVTH mortuary for further examination.

The Gambia Police Force reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the wellbeing of all vulnerable persons and urges the public to report any harmful practices to the nearest police station.

Police Communications Units