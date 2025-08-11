Gov’t defends overseas ID issuance

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Gambia government has defended the controversial issuance of national ID cards to Gambians abroad, saying it is based on “established domestic and international legal instruments.”

The issuance started in Mauritania and is now extended to Gabon and Togo.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior refers to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, under which it states, the country retains legal authority to extend public services including the issuance of national documents to its citizens within the territory of its diplomatic missions and consulates.

“The decision to deploy enrollment teams abroad took into consideration the difficult situations our citizens find themselves in foreign countries when their documents expire and they are unable to return home for renewal. The government being the principal duty bearer is thus obliged to facilitate legal residence and identification for its citizens abroad,” a statement from the ministry said.

Accordingly, it went on, a team of immigration officers is deployed to Gabon and Togo to facilitate the enrolment, processing and subsequent issuance of national ID cards in Banjul upon return.

“All approved applications processed during this mission will be printed in Banjul and dispatched to respective embassies and consular offices for delivery,” it added.

According to the ministry, issuance of ID cards in these foreign countries is subject to the same “requirements and conditions” set out by law to guarantee the integrity of national documents.

“The government is strongly committed to responsive service delivery and protection of the interest of its citizens, irrespective of their place of residence” and the rule of law and accepted international standards and best practices will not be “compromised,” the statement concluded.