Youth for Change joins UDP

By Omar Bah

The Youth for Change and Development has announced its official joining of the main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP), marking a notable step in the country’s evolving political landscape as it approaches the 2026 presidential election.

One Buba Bojang is the founder and leader of Youth for Change and Development (YCD), a youth-led organisation. He is based in Jambanjelly and has been actively involved in political and development initiatives aimed at empowering Gambian youth.

In late 2023, Buba Bojang led over 300 youths to join the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), expressing a desire to share ideas and help the government achieve development goals through a detailed manifesto focused on truth, accountability, and alignment with the NPP’s policies.

He emphasised at the time that the group’s objective was not seeking positions but collaborating for effective governance and national progress.

However, by mid-2024, Youth for Change under his leadership renounced its support for the NPP, indicating a shift in their political alignment or strategy.

Mr Bojang said the decision was taken following a meeting with UDP leader Ousainu Darboe who was able to convince them that their ideas and advice will be listened to and adhered to if they are in the national interest.

“We had a fruitful meeting with Mr Darboe and I must say he is a man of wisdom who has The Gambia at heart. He assured us of his commitment to ensuring inclusive governance that would attempt to serve the interest of all,” he said.

Bojang said his group is committed to a politics of justice and accountability and any party that doesn’t champion that cannot work with them.

“Our decision to join the UDP represents a united front driven by a shared vision to empower youth and catalyse national progress through democracy and inclusive governance which the UDP epitomises,” Buba Bojang told The Standard yesterday.

He said the UDP, under the leadership of Ousainu Darboe—known for his longstanding commitment to democratic values and human rights—has emphasised the critical role of youth in the party’s future and the nation’s development.

“The move sends a powerful message about the importance of engaging young people as key stakeholders in shaping The Gambia’s future. Youth representatives within the UDP are increasingly influential in shaping policies and campaign strategies that prioritise education, skills development, and economic empowerment to tackle the structural challenges facing Gambian youth.”

He said his group envisioned that the partnership will help strengthen the UDP’s appeal among the younger electorate, who has historically felt marginalised in political processes despite constituting a significant portion of the population.

“In essence, this partnership with the UDP is more than a political strategy; it is a commitment to inclusive national development driven by young people’s participation in decision-making and leadership. It underscores a renewed political momentum in The Gambia, fuelled by the collective desire for a transparent, accountable government that delivers tangible improvements in the lives of all Gambians, especially the youth.”

Bojang said the coming months will be critical as the UDP and its youth allies mobilise to translate the partnership into a broader movement capable of winning the 2026 election and ushering in a new era of governance and development.

“We have already conceived an idea of creating a committee that would soon commence a door-to-door sensitisation campaign to ensure that UDP’s ideas and plans for this country are filtered across,” he said.