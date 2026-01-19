2 GAMBIAN VETERAN JOURNALISTS HONOURED BY AIPS AFRICA

- Advertisement -

Rabat, Morocco – Two of The Gambia’s most distinguished and respected sports journalists, Mr. Pap Saine and Mr. Peter Gomez, were honoured in Rabat by AIPS Africa in collaboration with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and AIPS Global, in recognition of their outstanding and lifelong contributions to the promotion and development of sports journalism and sport in Africa.

The honour was conferred on the sidelines of the Africa Cup of Nations activities, bringing together leading figures from African and global sports institutions, media professionals, and stakeholders. The recognition celebrates decades of dedication, professionalism, and influence by two men whose work has helped shape sports journalism in The Gambia and beyond.

Mr. Pap Saine was specially recognised for his exceptional coverage of sixteen (16) Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, a rare achievement that reflects his consistency, depth of knowledge, and unwavering commitment to African football. His extensive reporting across generations of players, administrators, and tournaments has provided invaluable documentation of the growth and evolution of the Africa Cup of Nations.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Peter Gomez, on the other hand, was honoured for his long-standing crusade for sports development and his relentless advocacy for professionalism, integrity, and progress within Gambian and African sport. Through broadcasting, mentorship, and public engagement, Peter Gomez has remained a powerful voice in shaping opinion, nurturing young journalists, and promoting the role of sport in national development.

The Sports Journalists’ Association of The Gambia (SJAG) joined AIPS Africa, CAF, and AIPS Global in celebrating the two veterans, describing the honour as a source of immense pride for Gambian journalism. SJAG hailed both men as trailblazers whose careers continue to inspire current and future generations of sports journalists.

The recognition of Pap Saine and Peter Gomez in Rabat stands as a testament not only to their individual legacies, but also to The Gambia’s enduring contribution to African sports journalism.