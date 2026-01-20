WACA donates $100K equipment to UTG for Kotu Stream Project

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The West Africa Coastal Areas (WACA) Resilience Investment Project, funded by the World Bank, has handed over $100,000 worth of research materials and equipment to the University of The Gambia (UTG). This donation will support detailed research on flooding, erosion, and pollution challenges in the Kotu Stream area, informing sustainable climate risk solutions.

“This partnership is a historic milestone,” said Dr Muhammed Lamin Sanyang, WACA Project Coordinator. “By engaging our own researchers and students, we build local capacity and ensure homegrown solutions are integrated into the final engineering designs.”

- Advertisement -

Professor Herbert Robinson, Vice Chancellor of UTG, welcomed the collaboration, highlighting its alignment with the university’s core pillars: teaching, research, and community service. “Our students and staff will investigate the causes and effects of flooding, erosion, and pollution along Kotu Stream, providing practical support to vulnerable communities.”

Environment Minister Rohey John Manjang praised the initiative, emphasising government support and President Barrow’s commitment.

“This project invests in our people, empowering Gambian youth to lead climate resilience efforts. Research will help us understand environmental issues and find sustainable, locally-contextualised solutions.”

- Advertisement -

The equipment includes software and hardware for effective fieldwork and data analysis. This collaboration marks a significant step toward sustainable development and climate adaptation in The Gambia, with expectations of long-term capacity building and retention of local talent.