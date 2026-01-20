41st National Ijtema of Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya concludes

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The 41st National Ijtema of Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya The Gambia has concluded, bringing together 592 young people from across the country at Nusrat Senior Secondary School in Bundung. The three-day convention, held from December 26-28, 2025, focused on the theme “Financial Sacrifice,” emphasising the importance of spending in the cause of Allah.

In his address, Baba F. Trawally, Amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat The Gambia, stressed that financial sacrifice is a source of blessing, not a burden. He urged members to uphold high moral standards, be regular in prayers, and dedicate themselves to serving humanity. Trawally highlighted the central role of youth as the backbone and future leaders of the Jamaat.

Ustaz Demba Bah, National President of Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya The Gambia, reiterated the organiszation’s objective of nurturing spirituality, discipline, and sacrifice among Ahmadi youth. He encouraged participants to reflect on their commitment to serving Allah, their faith, and humanity.

Chief Guest Speaker Fabakary Kalleh, President of the Gambia Red Cross Society, urged the youth to remain focused and committed to serving their communities. He emphasised selflessness, purpose, and strong networks as key foundations for success.

The Ijtema featured lectures, panel discussions, academic competitions, and sporting events, guiding participants toward purposeful lives rooted in faith and service to humanity. Awards were presented to winners of academic and sporting competitions, concluding the event.