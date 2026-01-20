21 participants graduate from community networks training programme

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Jokkolabs Banjul, in partnership with the Internet Society Foundation (ISOC), graduated 21 participants from a year-long training programme on designing and deploying community networks and online safety training. The ceremony, held at Bakadiji Hotel, marked a significant milestone in promoting digital inclusion and strengthening community networks.

The capacity-building programme aimed to empower youth from The Gambia’s six regions to develop sustainable, community-driven internet connectivity solutions. This three-year collaborative project will train a total of 315 young people across the country, with 75 participants in the second cohort for 2026, 90 in the third cohort for 2027, and 120 in the fourth cohort for 2028.

Poncelet Ileleji, Lead and CEO of Jokkolabs Banjul, emphasised the importance of this achievement, stating, “This is a significant milestone in our collective effort to promote digital inclusion and strengthen community networks.”

Lang Loum, Deputy Permanent Secretary Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, highlighted the project’s impact, saying, “This ceremony represents our collective commitment to building a digitally inclusive nation where every young person has the opportunity to participate in and benefit from the digital economy.”

The graduates have demonstrated exceptional commitment, discipline, and passion, and are now equipped with the knowledge, competence, and confidence to lead digital transformation in their regions. Talia Dweck from the Internet Society Foundation praised Jokkolabs Banjul for their partnership and emphasised the importance of online trust and safety.

Ismaila Jassey, speaking on behalf of the participants, expressed gratitude for the opportunity and pledged to apply their skills to promote digital inclusion in their communities.