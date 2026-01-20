Sifoe Diaspora, partners hand over market to VDC

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Sifoe Diaspora Association, in collaboration with Young People Without Borders (YPWB), Kamrupa, and other partners, has officially handed over the newly constructed Sifoe Women Market to the Village Development Committee (VDC). The ceremony, held at Sifoe, marked the completion of the project and the transfer of market stalls to the community for management and sustainability.

This milestone project, conceived in 2018, was made possible through the collective efforts of the community, diaspora, and supporting organisations. The market’s construction addresses the urgent need for a dignified trading space for women vendors, replacing the old, dilapidated structure.



Kalifa Kanteh, President of YPWB, highlighted the community’s mobilisation of over one million dalasis, demonstrating the power of youth leadership and diaspora engagement. Lamin Darboe, Chairman of the Sifoe Diaspora Association, thanked members for their dedication and encouraged greater participation from Gambians living overseas.

Yankuba Darboe, Chairman of the Brikama Area Council, praised the project for responding to community priorities and urged partners to revisit plans for future development. Bakary Bojang, Alkalo of Sifoe, expressed gratitude to the diaspora and local community for their commitment to progress.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of certificates of recognition to the Sifoe Diaspora Association and supporting organisations. The Sifoe Women Market is expected to foster community ownership, generate revenue, and provide a dignified trading space for women vendors.