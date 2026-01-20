UMC kingpin says roads alone cannot guarantee electoral win

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Founding member of the opposition Unite Movement for Change MC Cham said the narrative being pushed by the governing National People’s Party (NPP) trying to make people believe that President Adama Barrow will inevitably win the 2026 elections because of the number of roads he built is not realistic.

Cham revealed that such a narrative overlooks the deeper concerns of ordinary Gambians, because while good roads and other development projects are welcome, they do not on their own decide elections.

“President Barrow continues to point to visible infrastructure, but the living reality for many citizens tells a different story. Prices of basic goods keep rising, incomes remain low and life is becoming harder for ordinary people.

These economic pressures affect every household and cannot be ignored,” Cham said. “What truly matters to most families is the state of the economy, the rising cost of food, and the daily struggle to put meals on the table,” he added.

Cham said, there are also growing concern about the direction of the country’s democracy, especially with Barrow’s plan to seek a third term. “In 2016, Gambians voted for change because they wanted to end self-perpetuation and elect leaders who respect term limits, accountability and good governance. These values remain deeply important to many Gambians today, because many people also believe the country needs fresh leadership and a new sense of direction,” he said.

Cham assured that, a credible third coalition, with a transformative candidate like Talib Ahmed Bensouda, can defeat Barrow, because Gambians have seen hope in his leadership. “Talib leads with competence and inclusiveness; qualities that can bring Gambians together and strengthen national unity beyond party lines,” he said.

Cham concluded that Gambians will not be easily deceived by election-season promises or false narratives pushed by government operatives.

“Gambians demand honest leadership, economic relief and a future where dignity, opportunity and fairness are restored, which is the change many are still waiting for,” MC Cham concluded.