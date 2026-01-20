1 injured in nightclub shooting

- Advertisement -

Police in Kairaba are investigating a shooting incident that occurred early Monday morning at a popular night club in Fajara.

According to a police statement, one person, a man sustained injuries during the shooting and was referred to the Kanifing General Hospital where he is receiving medical treatment.

Police said they have now secured the scene while investigating to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those involved.

Police spokesperson ASP Modou Musa Sisawo confirmed to The Standard that the alleged gunman is yet to be identified or arrested saying further updates will be provided as investigations continue.

A watchman at one of the nearby offices told The Standard that the shooting happened around 5 am but could not tell whether the multiple shots he heard were fired from inside the club or outside it. “At first I thought it was fireworks because there were lots of people in the club watching the final between Senegal and Morocco and it was full of ambience throughout the evening. So when I heard the sound, I thought it was just a celebration but seconds later, I saw a lot of confusion with people running for their lives. I saw some rushing into their vehicles and hurriedly leaving. That was when I suspected something was wrong,” the source explained.