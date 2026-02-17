spot_img
Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Gambia News

2 killed in Jabang car crash

Oli 11

By Olimatou Coker

A fatal car accident occured on the Jabang-Jambanjelly highway, near the traffic light yesterday morning leaving 2 persons including a driver dead.

The accident involved a private vehicle and a 7-seater commercial vehicle

According to unconfirmed reports, the accident occurred following a collision as the driver in the private vehicle attempted to overtake another vehicle.

Several other passengers in the commercial vehicle were rushed to the hospital.

