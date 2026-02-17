2 killed in Jabang car crash

- Advertisement -
By Olimatou Coker
A fatal car accident occured on the Jabang-Jambanjelly highway, near the traffic light yesterday morning leaving 2 persons including a driver dead.
The accident involved a private vehicle and a 7-seater commercial vehicle

According to unconfirmed reports, the accident occurred following a collision as the driver in the private vehicle attempted to overtake another vehicle.
Several other passengers in the commercial vehicle were rushed to the hospital.