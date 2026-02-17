Barrow calls for investment on local industries to curb importation

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

President Adama Barrow has emphasised the need for The Gambia to shift from import dependency to local production, highlighting Gach Global Manufacturing Company’s investment as a significant step forward.

During a visit to the company’s headquarters in Banjulinding, Barrow stressed that the country’s reliance on imports makes it a liability, and local production is key to competing and growing the economy.

President Barrow praised Gach Global’s investment, describing it as an industrial park that will create numerous jobs and boost the national economy.

The Gambian leader emphasised the private sector’s role in driving economic growth and job creation, urging a shift from government-led to citizen-led development.

He encouraged Gambians abroad with financial capacity to invest in The Gambia, assuring protection and promotion of citizen participation in business.

The president’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to promoting local production and private sector growth.

The Gambia’s economy is showing promising signs of growth, with a projected GDP growth of 5.6% in 2026, driven by improved macroeconomic stability, agricultural productivity, and tourism. The 2026 budget, worth D36.49 billion, focuses on human capital investment, with allocations to education, health, and agriculture increasing by 13%.

D18.6 billion allocated to health, education, and agriculture, representing 35.3% of the budget.

Fiscal deficit is projected to narrow to 1% of GDP, with debt service accounting for 30% of the budget.

– Tax revenue expected to increase by 28%, driven by digital tools and improved tax administration.

The government aims to strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation, improve spending efficiency, and invest in infrastructure and human capacity to drive economic growth.