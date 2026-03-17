2 men in court for fighting over married woman

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Two men and a woman were arrested along the Corniche in Dakar over the weekend and are being investigated for assault, battery, public fighting, and adultery. The two men are reported to be lovers of the woman, who is married and a mother of five.

According to reports in Seneweb, it all began when AA Ba, a 33-year-old Guinean driver residing in Ouakam, was travelling to Medina in his vehicle with his girlfriend, 40-year-old M Diaoune, residing in Rebeuss.

Upon arrival at their destination, Mr S Sow, 34, a municipal employee residing in Grand Dakar suddenly appeared and first slapped the woman before grabbing her and forcing her out of the vehicle.

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Wanting to help his partner, Ba intervened by grabbing Sow’s arm triggering a violent fight between the two men. Passers-by initially intervened and separated them. Far from subsiding, the two men left Medina and met up again on the Corniche to settle their score. It was there that a patrol from the Point-E district police station, alerted to the situation, arrested them and took them into custody.

Both men sustained serious injuries in the fight. Ba said he was struck with an iron bar by Sow. Sow, for his part, claimed to have injured his opponent with the ring he was wearing on his hand. The lady meanwhile, reported being struck by Sow, resulting in a head injury.

Placed in police custody, the three individuals were questioned by officers from the Point-E Police Station’s Criminal Investigation Unit. They readily admitted to the charges of assault and battery, public brawl, violence, and battery.

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Mrs Diaoune also admitted to her extramarital affair with the two men, despite being married. Following their detention, the trio was brought before the prosecutor. The case has been adjourned.

Seneweb