2 men in court for homosexuality

Amadou Jadama

Sergeant Mamadou A Sanyang, a PIU officer, yesterday mounted the witness box before Senior Magistrate Isatou Jallow of the Brusubi court to explain a startling discovery he made a few days ago while on patrol.

According to Sgt Sanyang, on the 18 May this year, he found two men, Muhammed Krubally and Muhammed Jawo engaged in indecent practice between males, to wit, penis sucking.

The duo was slammed with a single count of indecent practice between males. They all deny the charge.

Narrating the startling story, the policeman said on the night of the incident he was at his guard post at the residence of the Minister of Interior in Old Yundum with his guard commander Basirou Sarjo.

“At about 9 PM, I took permission from my commander to patrol, and I proceeded and turned towards the graveyard area where I saw a boy standing near a fence peeping into a compound. I saw the boy jump inside the compound, and I too jumped after him,” he said.

The policeman said the boy initially refused to say what he was looking at in the compound but when he himself got there, he saw the second accused Muhammed Jawo lying down, while the first accused Muhammed Krubally, was kneeling down sucking the penis of Jawo.

He said he arrested the two men and took them to his guard post, briefed his guard commander who advised him to take them to Banjulinding Anti-Crime Unit.

Meanwhile Lawyer K Bojang representing the accused persons applied for bail for his clients. but Magistrate Jallow did not grant bail saying that she will consider the application on the next adjourned date, tomorrow.