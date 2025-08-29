spot_img
2 minors arrested for raping 16 year-old

Omar Bah 26

By Omar Bah

Two minors have been arrested in Basse, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl. The incident reportedly occurred in the bush between Diabugu and Sare Fordikeh in the Upper River Region (URR).
According to the charge sheet, the two are accused of unlawfully having carnal knowledge of a 16 year old girl (name withheld).
According to our sources, the matter could not proceed for the accused persons to take their plea as the National Agency for Legal Aid (NALA) was not served with court notice.
Both minors were reportedly granted bail to allow the court time to serve NALA.
The case was adjourned to Tuesday 16 September. 

