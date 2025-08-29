Police ask serving officers to refrain from criticising force

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Gambia police leadership has expressed its disapproval with serving members of the force engaging in public commentaries against the actions of their fellow policemen, as seen in the recent public disturbances.

In a statement issued yesterday, the police said such conduct risks eroding public confidence and contradicts the expected discipline of serving officers.

“We have observed with concern that much of the criticisms directed at the institution is subjective rather than objective, creating misunderstandings and encouraging individuals to act contrary to the law,” the police said.

The statement mentioned Superintendent of Police David Kujabi, a former Public Relations Officer, accusing him of publishing personal opinions on social media platforms, including a recent one titled: Are we solving a problem or stoking a fire that may burn us all; Conflict sensitivity and law enforcement in The Gambia”.

“The Police leadership strongly advises that officers to remain guided by police ethics, loyalty and respect for institutional processes. Public disagreements and unregulated commentary not only undermine the integrity of the force but also compromise national peace and security. Serving members are therefore warned to conduct themselves responsibly, as violations will not be tolerated,” the police leadership warned.

The police said any serving member with suggestions or recommendations should liaise directly with the Office of the IGP through the proper channels. The Standard tried contacting David Kujabi without success