GDC slams UDP of blowing away chance to amend public order act 

By Omar Bah

The Administrative Secretary of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) Ebrima Nyang has said the main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) has no justification to complain about the Public Order Act, since they blew a chance to repeal it in 2017 when they controlled the majority seats in the National Assembly.

In a write-up shared with The Standard, Mr Nyang said the failure of the 2016 political grouping to amend the Public Order Act to protect and promote this fundamental right raises serious concerns about the UDP who had the majority in parliament, as well as all the members of Coalition 2016.

“This Public Order Act has resulted to the jailing of Lawyer Ousainu Darboe, killing of Solo Sandeng and the torture of so many Gambians. The lives lost were enough to inspire them to amend this Public Order Act,” Nyang said.

He said the 2016 Coalition, especially the UDP and its leadership cannot be at peace with their conscience knowing that they have failed to honour a key promise of their falling heroes like Solo Sandeng.

“We were promised a list of reforms of which the Public Order Act should be the top priority. The Act is still in place due to the failure of the 2016 coalition,” he said.

He added that coalition parties formed the majority in the National Assembly at the time with UDP having-31, NRP-5, PDOIS-4 and PPP-2.

“Their failure to fulfill their promise is haunting the innocent masses that have to fight the same battle again.