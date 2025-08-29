Birmingham Women’s Hospital welcomes First Lady Bah-Barrow

- Advertisement -

Her Excellency Fatou Bah-Barrow, the wife of President Adama Barrow, alongside representatives from the Gambian High Commission, were part of the delegation welcomed by Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust Chairman Sir Bruce Keogh.

The First Lady’s Foundation, The Fatou Bah-Barrow Foundation ( FaBB ) is committed to strengthening Gambia’s health sector leading to better access and care. It also works to advance greater empowerment, equality, opportunity and progress for women.

The visit was arranged by Fulbe UK CIC, a Birmingham based community-led enterprise supporting advocacy and inclusion of African diaspora communities in health, education and civic development.

Sir Bruce said: “The Women’s Hospital provides specialist care and key services to a diverse population. It was an honour to share how we are delivering vital healthcare to families across the West Midlands, from educating those at the beginning of their pregnancy journey, to treating some of the sickest newborns from around the UK.”

The delegation heard insights from the Nursing and Midwifery teams as they spent time in the Birth Centre, Neonatal Unit and Woodland House, a specialist bereavement centre.

The First Lady commended the outstanding facilities and high-quality services at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital, “describing them as exemplary in delivering compassionate and patient-centred care ”.

In particular, she praised the hospital’s pioneering approach to bereavement care and neonatal services, noting that these specialised models provide practical and humane solutions that make a profound difference to families during their most vulnerable moments.

Her Excellency expressed her strong desire to see such models of care replicated in The Gambia, highlighting their potential to significantly improve maternal, neonatal, and child health outcomes. She reaffirmed her readiness to pursue a fruitful partnership with Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital and warmly conveyed that she looks forward to welcoming their expertise and collaboration in The Gambia soon.

Matthew Boazman, Chief Executive of Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We always keen to gain insight from others around the UK and beyond so we can improve how healthcare is delivered to our own population .”

“We are excited to now start exploring ways in which we can work in partnership with FaBB and Fulbe UK for mutual benefit.”

