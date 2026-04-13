2 minors dead, others injured in boarding school fire

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

A tragic fire outbreak at Markaz Abubacarr Sidiq (Islamic educational center) Boarding School in Jamburr last Wednesday has left two minors dead and two others injured.

The deceased pupils were named as seven-year-old Bakary Seckan, and eight-year-old Modou Secka.

- Advertisement -

Markaz Abubacarr Sidiq principal Lamin Kebba Fatty confirmed the details to The Standard: “This is a tragedy. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased pupils and to their friends. We believe the fire may have been started by an electrical fault or short circuit. In the wake of the tragedy, the school committee held a meeting to discuss some internal issues. We are heartened that the parents accepted what happened in good faith as the destined will of Allah. In fact, they were the ones consoling us, the oustases, to take heart. This is a great loss to us here because these children are like a family to us and we are so used to them.”

Fatty appealed to the government and other philanthropists to help them rebuild the school since it has been gutted to the ground. “The fire has burnt everything down to ashes,” he lamented.

Giving an update on the condition of the non-fatal victims of the fire, Fatty disclosed that two of them who were hospitalised were discharged on Wednesday and Thursday. He said the remains of the deceased were interred on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Markaz Abubacarr Sidiq Head Teacher Omar Manneh explained: “We have 35 student boarders here. The fire started on Wednesday between 11pm midnight. All we can say is that the fire is due to an electricity failure with the on and off. All the children were asleep at the time. In addition to the deaths, we have lost materials worth over D100,000, like the children’s clothes, food and Qur’anic books.”

Church fire

In an unrelated development, another fire outbreak was reported at St Charles L’wanga Parish Church in Fajikunda. Paul Steven Preira, a member of the church, said the cause of the fire was unknown, and that assessments of the damage were being carried out.

“We thank God that no casualties have been reported so far. At this difficult time, support from the community is highly needed to help repair and restore the church. Any form of assistance, financial, material, or prayers is greatly appreciated,” he pleaded.