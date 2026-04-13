Centre laments April 10/11 victims have been ignored for 26 years

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The Gambia Centre for Victims of Human Rights Violations has lamented that victims of 10/11 April 2000 student protests have been “sidelined and ignored” by government for 26 years, “making it extremely difficult to seek for justice”. In a statement released on Friday on the anniversary of the deadly protests, the centre wrote: “Until today victims of April 10/11 are still not given the due consideration they deserve. Most are still in dire need of medical support, psychosocial support, educational support and above all financial support. It’s been 26 years and these victims deserve better. The Victim Centre, other victim led organisations, and partners will continue to support, advocate and fight for the victims’ rights until the government does the needful. The recommendations on April 10/11 have been accepted by the government and we are calling on them to swiftly implement the TRRC recommendations without prejudice as justice delayed is justice denied.”

Between 10th and 11th of April 2000, the government of then president Yahya Jammeh, ordered a crack down on demonstrations across the country by students who were protesting against the brutality on their colleagues by security forces at the time. Many students were killed, arrested, detained, physically assaulted, raped, and torture in several different locations, across the country.

During the Truth, Reparations and Reconciliation Commission hearings, surviving victims as well as some of the perpetrators testified. At least 16 people lost their lives during the incident and in the following quarter century. They include: Reginald Carrol, Momodou Lamin Njie, Karamo Barrow, Ebrima Barry, Lamin A Bojang, Wuyeh Foday Mansareh, Ousman Sabally, Bamba Jobarteh, Sainey Nyabally, Momdou Lamin Chune, Ousman Sembene, Abdoulie Sanyang, Bakary Njie, Burama Badjie, Claesco Preira and Omar Barrow.