DETAINED JOURNALIST DENIES MINOR’S SEX CLAIMS

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By Arret Jatta

The Gambia Police Force is investigating into an alleged sexual offence involving a minor, with prominent journalist Kemeseng Sanneh, widely known as Kexx, currently in custody.

The case gained public attention after a young girl appeared on a TikTok live discussion last week, alleging that she became pregnant following an encounter with Sanneh in 2024.

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According to her account, Sanneh was a familiar figure in her neighbourhood and often visited their home. She described him as “friendly” and said he later offered to give her rides to school in Banjul, as they both travelled in the same direction.

The girl told viewers that during one of the rides, Sanneh told her he had an errand and asked her to accompany him. She alleged that upon arriving at an undisclosed location, she got down from the vehicle and later lost consciousness.

When asked if she was given anything before she became unconscious, she said she was not giving anything.

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She said she was unsure what happened but noted she had a history of chest pain, which she initially thought might have caused her to pass out.

She further said after that day, Kexx ceased contact, and the rides stopped abruptly.

She explained that months later, suspicions arose within her family when her mother and sister questioned her about her menstrual cycle. A hospital visit later confirmed she was seven months pregnant.

“When my mom asked who was responsible, I told her I had not had sexual intercourse with any man,” she said during the live session, adding that she later recounted the incident involving Sanneh to her mother, who then contacted him.

Sanneh also appeared on the same live stream to give his version of events. He denied the allegations, stating that his interaction with the girl was limited to assisting her with money she claimed was needed for school-related purposes. “I gave her some money and dropped her off at Westfield. After that, I didn’t hear from her again,” he said, maintaining that he had no further contact with her until he was later called by her mother.

The alleged incident took place in 2024. The girl has since given birth to a baby, now approximately nine months old, according to her mother.

The case took a significant turn on Friday, 10th April, when the Gambia Police Force issued a press release confirming an investigation into an alleged sexual offence involving a 17-year-old student, resulting in pregnancy and that a suspect, Kemeseng Sanneh, alias “Kexx” was in police custody.