2 witnesses construct alibi for accused in PIU shooting trial 

By Bruce Asemota

Two witnesses stepped into the box on Monday to testify in defence of Ousainou Bojang, the suspect in the killing of 2 police officers in September 2023. Both gave evidence on the purported whereabouts of the accused at the time of the killings.

The first witness, Sulayman Faal, told the court that he knew the accused person very well, having spent four months with him at a lodge where the accused worked as a security officer.

He said in the last two weeks of his stay, an incident happened around September, 2023 whilst he was there with his white lady companion.

“That night, at about 11pm on the 12th September, the accused came to me to say that two police officers have been shot around the Traffic Lights Junction at Sukuta and again cautioned me to be careful and not to be going out all the time,” the witness told the court.

The witness further testified that he also heard the accused person’s brother, one Nfamara Bojang, talking about the same shooting incident and he believed that it is impossible for the accused person to commit such a crime because he was with him on the night of the incident.

The second witness, Nfamara Bojang, the brother of the accused told the court that the accused had been having issues with his white girl friend, suspecting that his family members are causing the problems between him and the lady.

“On the night of the incident, I was at home when the accused person approached me seeking apologies from us, his family members, saying he now realised that another lady who hacked into his phone was sending his naked photos,” Bojang told the court.

The witness said after the accused person apologised to him he went to see their step father to seek for an apology and forgiveness from him too.

Hearing continues.