Barrow urged to use OIC role to mediate in Sahel conflict   

By Omar Bah

United States-based Gambian political commentator and human rights activist, Basamba Njol Drammeh, has urged President Adama Barrow to use his role as chairperson of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to constitute a special mediation commission to mediate in the conflict in the Sahel.

The Sahel region, particularly Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, is experiencing a severe and escalating conflict driven by jihadist insurgencies, political instability, and intercommunal violence. Armed Islamist groups affiliated with al-Qaeda (JNIM) and the Islamic State Sahel Province (IS Sahel) are at the centre of the crisis, fueling instability and violence across the region.

“I appeal to President Barrow, the current chairperson of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to constitute a special mediation commission to address the Sahel conflict. This commission should invite rebel leaders and relevant stakeholders to the table for meaningful discussions on the way forward,” he said.

Dr Drammeh stressed that the only path to peace is through dialogue and sensitisation. He also called on the 57 Islamic States to unite behind President Barrow and help bring peace to the Sahel.

“If these jihadists are truly fighting to spread Islam, I believe if they are meaningfully engaged, they will lay down their guns and embrace peace,” he added.

He went on: “What we are witnessing in the Sahel is not just a domestic struggle; there is an external force involved. This force does not want to see Africa’s progress because it wants to keep grip on the continent, exploiting its natural resources while pushing it further into chaos and underdevelopment,” Drammeh alleged.