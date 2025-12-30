200,000 GOV’T HOUSING PROJECT TO START IN TWO WEEKS

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Gambia government’s ambitious plan to build 200,000 affordable houses over the next decade scheduled to start this month, will now start in two week’s time, according to Lands Minister Hamat Bah at the government press conference yesterday.

Minister Bah assured that the project would take off in the next two weeks, citing “little hitches” as the reason for the delay.



“The project is to take off by next two weeks. We wanted to do it this week, but we had little hitches but we are almost there and hopefully in the next two weeks, you will hear something very positive from us. We are finalising the details,” he said. Estimated at 128,874 units, disproportionately benefiting vulnerable citizens, the project aims to address The Gambia’s critical housing shortage.

The government plans to establish a housing mortgage bank and engage in public-private partnerships to mobilise funds with 10,000 houses or more planned for each year.