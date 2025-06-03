2024 draft constitution due back on July 7 

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The highly controversial 2024 draft constitution bill, delayed in March to allow further discussions, will come back to the Assembly on July 7, as part of the topics in the next legislative session which starts on June 16.

The second reading of the bill was initially planned for March 27 but was delayed following a request from the Ministry of Justice for lawmakers to push it to the next session to allow “broader stakeholder consultations”,

The bill will need the backing of at least 42 members to give it any chance of proceeding to the next stages, and possibly paving the way for a referendum. At the moment, the governing National People’s Party and its allies who want the bill passed, do not have enough numbers and are hoping to get the support of members of the opposition parties most whom have vowed to throw it out.