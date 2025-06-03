YoMIL presents young women’s media guide to The Standard

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Officials of the Young Women in Media and Information Literacy Initiative (YoMIL), a project initiated to empower young women to actively participate in the Gambian media sector, yesterday paid a courtesy call on The Standard Newspaper to present an important product of the project, a guide for young women in the media.

The document, called young women’s media guide, is an empowerment tool for young Gambian women in the media sector. “It is a booklet aimed to help support female staff advancement in the media as well as help them excel by ensuring that they have a working tool that they can use to advance their day to day work,” said Banna Sabally, project coordinator for the YoMIL Initiative.

“This guide that we have created has an app and also a written document format which we are distributing across the country, starting with the rural areas where we distributed in schools. The targeted audience for the guide is press clubs, schools, media houses and also civil society organisations,” she said. The project is implemented in the Gambia by the Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJAC) with its partners in Germany, r0g_agency for open culture and critical transformation and sponsored by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation, BMZ. The project is initiated by Nyima Jadama, a Gambian female media practitioner now based in Germany.