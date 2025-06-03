‘NPP is out to serve generations of Gambians’

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow on Saturday celebrated the inauguration of his National People’s Party headquarters as a commitment to building a political organisation that transcends individual personalities and focuses on its membership and the Gambian people.

“When we conceived the founding of the NPP, barely a few years ago, we made a bold promise to build a party that truly belongs to the people, young and old, male and female of all religious faiths that would empower, uplift and transform the country and its citizens; a party that would serve generations of Gambians to come and today, we have seen that promise and vision fulfilled,” a visibly delighted Barrow said to a rapturous applause.

He added that the leadership of the NPP government will continue to provide Gambians with the much-needed infrastructure, such as the construction of over a thousand kilometres of roads in both urban and rural Gambia; hospitals that include the biggest one in Farato; access to electricity in the remotest communities; clean water supply for both people and livestock, and thousands of modern classrooms, new schools and university campuses, amongst countless other developments.

The president emphasised that his party’s focus is on democracy, freedom of expression and the empowerment of Gambians through various initiatives, such as job creation, capacity building, and scholarships.

“The NPP aims to foster a culture of respect, democracy and rotational leadership, with the goal of creating a party that serves the collective interests of Gambians across generations,” the president said.

Barrow dedicated the accomplishment to all NPP supporters and expressed confidence in a bright future for The Gambia, inviting young people to join the party and contribute to its continued success. The event was graced by officials from both the NPP and its grand alliance members who all spoke about their loyalty to the alliance and its leader.